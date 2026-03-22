Austin Peay State University Softball Falls 5-4 to North Alabama Despite Late Home Run Rally in Series Finale

Clarksville, TN – Trailing 4-0 midway through five innings of play, home runs by Ashlyn Dulaney and Brie Howard in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, tied the game; however, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped a 5-4 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to North Alabama in the series finale Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Austin Peay (19-13, 2-4 ASUN) stranded two North Alabama (21-7, 4-2 ASUN) runners in scoring position across the first and second, but went down in order across four of the first five frames.

A solo home run by UNA in the top of the third scored the game’s first run, and UNA extended its lead to four following three-straight doubles in the top of the fifth. Following the Lions extending their lead, Dulaney fired her first home run of the season over the left field wall, cutting the deficit to three.

After retiring a trio of ground outs in the top of the sixth, Maggie Daughrity entered to pinch hit and tallied her first base knock of the season. She then advanced to scoring position after Emilee Baker reached on a fielding error by the Lions’ shortstop.

A Brie Howard home run – her 15th of the season which now is tied for the third-most across any season of APSU softball – drove the trio in and tied the game at four.

UNA’s leadoff batter reached in the top of the seventh courtesy of a walk and scored three batters later following an RBI single.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Makayla Navarro singled to third base before stealing second; however, a line out on APSU’s next plate appearance resulted in the 5-4 decision.

Alanah Jones started the game in the circle for APSU and tossed 4.1 innings of play. Cameron Grayson then entered, where she allowed just one run in 2.2 innings of work, but was credited with the decision.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team begins a four-game road stretch, beginning with a Wednesday 3:00pm game at Murray State before traveling to ace Central Arkansas, March 27th-28th in Conway, Arkansas.