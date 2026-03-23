Marsha Blackburn Report: American Elections Are For American Citizens

Washington, D.C. – Across the country, 95% of Republicans and 71% of Democrats support requiring all voters to show government-issued photo ID to vote, and 85% of voters say only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in U.S. elections.

This week, I spoke on the Senate floor about the SAVE America Act—common-sense legislation that would ensure we guarantee only American citizens are able to vote by requiring proof of citizenship and photo ID to vote.

Tennessee is ranked number one in election integrity, and America should follow our lead. At a press conference with my colleagues, I highlighted why it is so critical we pass the SAVE America Act and get it to President Donald J. Trump’s desk.

Watch my floor speech here, and click here to watch the full press conference.

Weekly Rundown

For more than a month, Democrats have refused to reopen the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, marking one of the longest government shutdowns in U.S. history. The American people are suffering the consequences. Transportation Security Administration officers have worked without pay, causing staff shortages that have left travelers waiting hours to get through security at airports nationwide.

Secret Service agents have also missed paychecks, hurting the brave men and women who put their lives on the line everyday to protect our highest elected officials, including President Trump. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has faced staff shortages, increasing our vulnerability to cyberattacks from foreign adversaries.

Read more about this in my weekly column here.

Last month, ByteDance —a Chinese company— released an AI video model that has threatened the economic livelihoods of our creative community. Seedance 2.0’s technology is the most glaring example of copyright infringement from a ByteDance product to date and must be immediately shut down.

This week, I wrote a letter to ByteDance CEO Liang Rubo regarding Seedance 2.0’s egregious infringement of copyrighted materials belonging to American innovators. ​​If ByteDance wishes to build sustainable economic ties with democratic, free market economies, it must immediately shut down Seedance 2.0.

Read more here.

Far too many of our nation’s heroes have been lost to suicide, and we need to prevent future tragedies by ensuring veterans have access to timely mental health care. To promote public-private partnerships between the VA and community-based mental health care providers, I introduced the Recognizing Community Organizations for Veteran Engagement and Recovery (RECOVER) Act. This would ensure veterans get the support they’ve earned.

Read more here.

Instead of pushing AI amnesty, President Donald J. Trump has rightfully called on Congress to pass federal standards and protections to solve the patchwork of state laws that can hinder AI innovation through his national AI legislative framework.

Earlier this week, I released draft legislation to codify President Trump’s agenda, protecting children, creators, conservatives, and communities from harm while ensuring the United States wins the global race for AI supremacy. The TRUMP AMERICA AI Act would accomplish the objectives President Trump has outlined.

Now, Congress must answer his call to establish one federal rulebook for AI and ensure America triumphs over foreign adversaries in the global race for AI dominance.

Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Last week, I introduced the Stop Somali Currency Airport Smuggling through Hawalas (CASH) Fraud Act, which would target hawalas, an informal system Somalis and individuals from other Muslim-majority countries use to transfer money, by expanding the disclosure requirements for non-citizens who are transporting cash from the U.S. to high-risk countries like Somalia. Read more here.

Last week, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution held a hearing on the issue of birth tourism – the practice of foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. specifically to give birth so their children automatically gain U.S. citizenship under the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause. Watch my remarks during this hearing here.