Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf in Eighth After Two Rounds at Austin Peay Intercollegiate in Dickson

Dickson, TN – Jack Dyer, who was competing as an individual, shot four-under 140 and is in third place, while the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team posted a score of 592 and is in eighth place after the first two rounds of the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, Monday, at GreyStone Golf Club.

At 16-over par after 36 holes, Austin Peay is eight shots behind seventh-place Southeastern Louisiana and 10 shots behind sixth-place Murray State. UT Martin leads the 23rd Austin Peay Intercollegiate with a score of 13-under 563, while the Skyhawks’ Grant Phillips is the individual leader with a score of seven-under 137.

Dyer opened the Austin Peay Intercollegiate with a three-under 69 before carding a one-under 71 in the second round to finish the day three shots off the lead. Dyer carded six birdies and an eagle in the opening round and four birdies in the second round.

Also competing as an individual, Parker Elkins shot three-under 69 in the first round and even-par 72 in the second round to finish the day tied for sixth with a score of three-under 141. Elkins totaled four birdies in each round, in addition to an eagle in the opening round.

After carding a four-over 76 in the opening round, Zach Olsen fired the best round of the day by a Gov when he shot five-under 67 in the second round to pick up 19 spots on the field and finish tied for 15th with a score of one-under 143. Olsen tallied just a single birdie in the opening round before carding six birdies and just a single bogey in the second round.

Patton Samuels also opened with a four-over 76 before shooting one-over 73 in the second round to pick up three spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 31st with a score of five-over 149.

Jackson Wise opened with an eight-over 80 in the first round and then shot even-par 72 in the second round to pick up 18 spots on the field and finish tied for 48th with a score of 152. Wise carded a pair of birdies in the opening round before rolling in six birdies in the second round.

Grady Cox opened the tournament with a four-over 76 in the first round and then shot seven-over 79 in the second round to finish tied for 66th with a score of 155. Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, John Mark Mills shot one-over 73 in the first round before carding an 83 in the second round to finish tied for 69th with a score of 156.

Will Swigart, who also competed as an individual, carded a first-round 81 before shooting a six-over 78 in the second round to finish tied for 84th with a score of 159.

Austin Peay State University is paired with East Texas A&M, Murray State, and Southeastern Louisiana for the final round of the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, which begins with a shotgun start at 8:00am on Tuesday. Scoreboard will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.