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Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Lane on Rossview Road for Water Main Maintenance

Traffic congestion, delays, water outage is possible for vicinity

News Staff
By News Staff
Lane Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed the eastbound lane on Rossview Road from Rollow Lane to Fantasia Way for water main maintenance. A water outage is possible for the vicinity.

Flaggers will establish alternating traffic lanes to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when traveling through the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 1:00am on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

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