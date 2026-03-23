Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Lane on Rossview Road for Water Main Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed the eastbound lane on Rossview Road from Rollow Lane to Fantasia Way for water main maintenance. A water outage is possible for the vicinity.

Flaggers will establish alternating traffic lanes to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when traveling through the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 1:00am on Tuesday, March 24th.