Clarksville Obituary: Leslie Ann Brinker

Clarksville, TN – A graveside service for Leslie Ann Brinker, age 56, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Thursday, March 26th, 2026, at 1:00pm at Sango Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday prior to the service, from 10:30am- 12:30pm at Sykes Funeral Home.

Leslie was born on August 31st, 1969 in Kittery, ME, to Carl and Barbara Wilson. She passed away unexpectedly on March 20th, 2026. Leslie was a movie enthusiast, enjoyed shopping, and collected elephant items of all kinds. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Leslie is preceded in death by her father. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children: James Wilson, Samantha Wilson, and Toni (Mathew) Craig; brother, Mike Wilson; and grandchildren: Eryk, Gage, Maddie, Keagan, Korbyn, Ryker, Mason, Kohen, and Easton.

Please visit Leslie’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.