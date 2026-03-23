Clarksville Obituary: Robert James Tucker

Clarksville, TN – Robert James Tucker, 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away on March 17th, 2026. He was born on November 11th, 1954 in Hudson Falls, NY to LeRoy and Ida Mae Tucker. Bob found enjoyment in everyday activities.
He spent time bowling, roller skating, and dancing, and liked playing the harmonica and spoons. When he was younger, he also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Tucker, son, Jeromy Tucker, and grandchildren, Skylar Wilson and Alex Denton.
He is survived by his children: David Tucker, Christopher Tucker, Jolleen Tucker Wilson, Ken Dickinson, Mike (Sunshine) Dickinson Jr., and Bridget (Joe) McCray; grandchildren: Hailey Dickinson, Grace Dickinson, Hope Dickinson, Derek Dickinson, Alexandra Dickinson, Masun Tate, Kardar Dickinson, Bradley Mead, Cory Mead, Joseph McCray, Natalie McCray, Brittany Denton, Kayla Tucker, Emily Tucker, Stephanie Tucker, Wrenley Tucker, Jacob Wilson, Mackenzie Wilson, and Bryant Tusha; 11 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
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