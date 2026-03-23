Oak Grove Racing Opens 2026 Harness Season with Trio of $30K Feature Events

Oak Grove, KY – A trio of $30,000 Open events highlight the opening week of the 2026 harness racing season at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel, which commences Monday (March 23rd).

The opening card of the stand is headlined by a Fillies and Mares Open Pace, carded as the second of 12 races, and an Open Handicap Pace, carded as the ninth.

The Fillies and Mares Open attracted a field of six, led by Miss Fancy Nancy (driven by Brandon Bates, post 3), who makes her 4-year-old debut after winning eight times in her stakes-laden sophomore season; and Aintnothingucando (Ronnie Wrenn Jr., post 5), a recent standout in Ohio for trainer Ron Burke.

The Open Handicap Pace is led by double millionaire Charlie May, who was assigned the outermost draw in post 8 and will be driven by Marvin Luna for trainer Terry DiCicco. Burke will also send a pair of starters in the Open: Captain Arturovico (Wrenn, post 4), who was second to eventual Breeders Crown champion Sippinonsearoc in the $400,000 Kentucky Championship Series final at the Red Mile in September before sweeping the fall Kentucky Sire Stakes series at Cumberland Run; and Tip Top Cat (Marcus Miller, post 5), who finished third in the MGM Grand Prix series final at Yonkers in December.

Tuesday’s (March 24th) program is led by an Open Trot, which is carded as the second of 13 races. Drink Up Drink Up seeks his third consecutive win after besting Open company at Harrah’s Hoosier Park in his last two outings. Brandon Bates will again drive the 6-year-old Trixton gelding, who was installed as the 8-5 morning line favorite in the five-horse field, from post 4 for trainer Walter Haynes Jr.

The centerpiece of the four-month meet is the $500,000 Oak Grove Trotting Derby, for trotting 3-year-olds, which, along with its filly companion race the Oak Grove Trotting Oaks, will headline a blockbuster day of racing on Preakness Day Saturday, May 16th. Eliminations for Oak Grove’s marquee stakes event will take place following Kentucky Derby weekend on Monday, May 4th. Additionally, Kentucky Sire Stakes series for 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds will attract the sport’s top drivers and trainers to the Bluegrass State throughout the season.

On the wagering front, the Late Pick 5 returns to the wagering menu at Oak Grove and will cover the last five races on each card. Pick 5s at Oak Grove, offered at a minimum wager of 20 cents and a takeout of just 15%, are joined this season with the new player friendly Pick 4 available in the middle of the racing card.

The Pick 4, which starts in Race 6, is available at a one-dollar minimum and has a reduced takeout of 15%. Free daily past performances and analysis from handicapper Ray Cotolo will be available at oakgrovegaming.com.

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel is located at 777 Winners Way, Oak Grove, KY.

Oak Grove hosts live harness racing every Monday and Tuesday through July 14th, with daily first post at 1:10pm CT (2:10pm ET). For more information, visit oakgrovegaming.com.