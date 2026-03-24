Austin Peay State University Names Chemistry Leader Dr. Lisa Sullivan to Top Academic Post

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has named Dr. Lisa Sullivan, a longtime faculty leader and APSU alumna, as the next senior vice provost and senior associate vice president for faculty affairs. She has served in the role on an interim basis since August 2025.

Sullivan began her career at APSU in 2005 as an adjunct faculty member in the APSU Department of Chemistry, where she rose through the academic ranks to serve as department chair for 12 years.

She also served as the Chair Leadership Program facilitator beginning in 2021, guiding fellow department chairs across the university. Her contributions extend beyond her home department — the Division of Student Affairs recognized her with the Governor’s Impact Award and the Exemplary Faculty Member of the Year Award in consecutive years for her dedication to students.

“It is an honor to serve in this role,” Sullivan said. “The faculty are the foundation of everything we do at Austin Peay State University, and I am committed to ensuring they have the support, resources, and voice they need to do their best work for our students.”

Sullivan’s time as interim has reinforced her reputation as an advocate for faculty across the university, supporting them in daily operations while helping them reach their professional potential.

“Lisa has demonstrated over these past few months how much of a valuable advocate she has been for our faculty,” said Dr. Mitchell L. Cordova, APSU’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “She has also proven to be a champion of shared governance and academic freedom, which is critical to this role and to the continued success of our division.”

Cordova added that Sullivan’s institutional knowledge, long-standing relationships across divisions, and connections with senior leaders make her ideal for the position.

“Her time as interim has allowed her to establish meaningful connections with other senior leaders across campus,” Cordova said. “I look forward to the amazing work she will continue to do as our senior vice provost.”

Sullivan earned her bachelor’s degree from APSU before returning as a faculty member. Her career at the institution spans over two decades of teaching, research, and service.

“As an APSU alumna, I know firsthand the impact this university can have on a person’s life,” she said. “That experience drives my work every day. I want to help foster an environment where faculty feel empowered to grow, innovate, and continue shaping the next generation of Govs.”