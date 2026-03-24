Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement on Donna Drive and Donna Court

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement on Tuesday, April 7th, 2026, at 8:00am on Donna Drive from Donna Court to the end of Donna Drive and on Donna Court.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00pm.