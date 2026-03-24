Clarksville Obituary: Donna Leigh O’Malley Heath

Clarksville, TN – Donna Leigh O’Malley Heath, a loved child of God, passed away peacefully on March 21st, 2026. Born June 6th, 1945, in Newport News, Virginia, to Edward and Miriam (Thompson) O’Malley. She was baptized into the Christian faith as a small child and confirmed her faith publicly as a teenager.

She was united in marriage to Donald C. Heath on December 2, 1972. Donna’s life was marked by steadfast faith, commitment, and a passion for serving those around her.

Donna earned her bachelor’s degree from Longwood College and began her career teaching high school history. She faithfully supported her husband’s military service, and after his retirement, they made their home in Clarksville. There, she devoted nearly 30 years to serving as secretary at Grace Lutheran Church, welcoming visitors, meticulously maintaining church records, and coordinating activities.

Donna loved music and was frequently heard humming or singing. She shared these gifts as a member of the church choir. Donna also enjoyed participating, leading, and supporting women’s and youth ministry at the church, supporting faith development of all ages. For Donna, the church was far more than a place of worship; it was the heart of her community and a source of purpose and joy.

She had a lifelong love of history and genealogy, passions that paired naturally with her talent for writing and poetry. Her words captured the people and moments she cherished with vivid warmth. Donna’s strength, loyalty, and unwavering support for her late husband, Don, reflected the depth of her love and the steadfastness of her character.

Donna is survived by her son Brandon (Elisabeth), whom she lovingly raised with Don, and by her son Randall Michaelos, whom she joyfully united with in adulthood. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Gaskins of Virginia, siblings in law, Jim & Barb Heath of Vermont, Patsy Rivers of North Carolina, along with multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and brother, Richard O’Malley.

A visitation with family will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 2041 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee, on March 27th, 2026, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. The funeral service will follow at the same location on March 28th, 2026, at 10:00am, with a light reception following. Donna will be laid to rest, along with her loving husband, at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West, 5817 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on Monday, March 30th, 2026, with burial at noon.

Donna’s life was a testament to faith, love, and service. Her legacy will continue through her family and the church community she so dearly cherished. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who were fortunate to know her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:

Grace Lutheran Church Youth Ministry

2041 Madison Street Clarksville, TN 37043

or

Manna Cafe

605 Providence Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042