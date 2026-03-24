Cobra Classic 2026 Set for March 28th at Kirkwood High School

Clarksville, TN – Track and field teams from across the region are set to compete in the highly anticipated Cobra Classic 2026, scheduled for Saturday, March 28th, 2026, at Kirkwood High School. The meet will feature a full day of competitive events, showcasing both boys’ and girls’ teams in a wide range of individual and relay competitions.

Competition scoring will award points to the top eight finishers in each event using a 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 format. All relays—including the Coed Relay, Shuttle Hurdle Relay, Distance Medley Relay (DMR), and Swedish Sprint Medley Relay (SMR)—will count toward team scoring. Team awards will include championship trophies for both boys and girls divisions, along with runner-up plaques. Individual and relay medalists (1st through 3rd place) will be recognized during podium presentations.

Field events will begin at 9:30am, followed by sprint preliminaries at 10:30am. The meet will pause for intermission before resuming running finals at noon, starting with girls’ events followed by boys. The schedule includes a variety of relays and distance races, culminating in the 4x400m relay.

A coaches meeting and packet pickup will take place at 8:45am. Athletes must warm up in designated areas, and strict access guidelines will be enforced for the infield to ensure safety and organization. Due to the size of the meet, no substitutions or late entries will be permitted once entries close.

Admission is $10.00 per person and can be purchased online via GoFan. Concessions will be available throughout the day.

Media coverage will be present, and all team or school photographers must request a media pass in advance. Athletes are not permitted to serve as photographers during the meet.

The Cobra Classic continues to be a premier early-season event, bringing together top talent and providing a competitive platform for athletes to showcase their abilities.

Order of Events 9:30am – FIELD EVENTS BEGIN 10:30am – SPRINT PRELIMS (top 8 advance to Final) 100m Prelims

100/110 Hurdles Prelims 200m Prelims 4000m Distance Medley Relay INTERMISSION Running events resume at Noon with Girls first followed by Boys in each event. 4x400m Coed Relay – Girls on Legs 1 and 3, Boys on Legs 2 and 4

4x100m Shuttle Hurdle Relay

1000m Swedish Relay (100-200-300-400)

4x800m relay

100m/110m hurdle FINAL ( 1 HEAT EACH) 100m dash FINAL (1 HEAT EACH) 4x200m relay

1600m run 4x100m relay 400m dash

300m hurdles 800m run 200m dash FINAL (1 HEAT EACH) Girls 3200m run Boys 3200m run