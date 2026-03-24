Further than Falafel – Adding Middle Eastern Food to your Diet

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – Scenes of cruising down the Nile, riding a camel through the desert, or the smell and colors of visiting a souk or market in a white-washed old city. These images conjure up the feelings you have when you think of Middle Eastern cuisine. Though we don’t live near a desert or see camels on a day-to-day basis, we can have fresh, wholesome, healthy and aromatic meals; all typical of a Middle Eastern meal.

Although this food is not a cuisine that is common in our community, it is clearly edging its way to our tables. For example, you can find falafel and hummus as menu items in many restaurants and as prepared food in grocery stores.

Baba Ganoush

Identified by countries proximate to the Arab Peninsula the food is is as varied as the countries themselves – and include Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Morocco and Iran. These nations all have some similarities in cooking styles but vary in their use of spices and flavors. Ramadan, an Islamic holiday, occurs this month and although it is designated as a period of fasting and prayer, celebrations afterwards are marked by vibrant flavored dishes.Here are three celebratory recipes to try that are basics to a Middle Eastern menu:

Similar to hummus but uses roasted eggplant (from allrecipes.com)

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant

4 cloves garlic, smashed

1 ½ tablespoons tahini sauce

½ medium lemon, juiced

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (Optional)

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil, or to taste

1 pinch dried parsley flakes, for garnish

Sprinkle of sumac or zatar (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place whole eggplant, adding a slit inside, and roast for 45 minutes. When cool to touch, remove skin and put flesh into a bowl. Add garlic, tahini, lemon juice, pepper flakes, salt and optional spices until well mixed.

You can use a food processor and blender to thoroughly mix, if preferred. Drizzle olive oil on top and sprinkle parsley. Serve with pita bread and/or vegetables.

Fattoush Chopped salad with lemon sumac vinaigrette

(from www.themediterraneandish.com)

2 pitas

Extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

2 teaspoons sumac, divided, more as needed

Romaine lettuce, chopped

1 English cucumber, cut in half, seeds scraped, then chopped or sliced into half moons

5 Roma tomatoes, chopped

5 green onions, both white and green parts, chopped

5 radishes, stems removed, thinly sliced

2 cups chopped fresh parsley leaves stems removed

1 cup chopped fresh mint leaves, optional

Dressing

1 lemon, juiced (or 1 1/2 limes

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses, optional

Kosher salt

Black pepper

1 teaspoon sumac

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

Directions:

Crisp the pita: Break the pita bread into small bite-sized pieces. Use a large skillet over medium heat, and add 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Once the oil is shimmering, add the pita bread. Fry briefly until

browned, tossing frequently. Using a pair of tongs, transfer the fried pita chips to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Season with salt, pepper, and sumac.

Combine the vegetables: In a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, green onions, radish, parsley, and mint.

Shakshuka

Make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, pomegranate molasses (if using), a pinch of salt and pepper, sumac, cinnamon, and allspice.Mix together: Pour the dressing over the vegetables and toss lightly. Add the crispy pita pieces, and taste.Add more sumac, if you like, and toss one more time. Serve and enjoy!

Eggs cooked in a spicy tomato sauce perfect for any meal during the day (from www.foodnetwork.com)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 onion, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/4 small bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems separated, chopped

2 small cloves garlic, thinly sliced

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Pinch red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 15-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

4 large eggs

Warm pita bread, for serving

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a medium ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and bell pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 10 minutes. Add the cilantro stems, garlic, cumin, paprika and red pepper flakes; season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and a pinch of pepper. Cook, stirring, until the garlic is softened and the vegetables are coated with the spices, about 1 minute.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Stir the tomatoes and juices into the skillet. Reduce the heat to maintain a low simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes break down and the sauce thickens slightly, about 20 minutes; season with salt and pepper.

Use the back of a spoon to make 4 wells in the sauce, 1 to 2 inches apart. Crack an egg into each well. Run the edge of a rubber spatula through the egg whites to break them slightly, being careful not to break the yolks (this allows the egg whites to cook faster). Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the egg whites are just set, 15 to 18 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and top with the cilantro leaves. Serve with pita bread.