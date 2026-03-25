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Austin Peay State University Baseball Slugger Cole Johnson Wins TSWA Player of the Week

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By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Baseball Standout Cole Johnson Recognized as TSWA Player of the Week. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Baseball Standout Cole Johnson Recognized as TSWA Player of the Week. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballNashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson was named Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association after posting a .528 batting average and hitting three home runs in baseball’s sixth week of action, the organization announced Tuesday.

In four games last week at Ole Miss and over the weekend against Lipscomb, Johnson finished the week going 9-for-17 at the plate with five extra-base hits, including three home runs and a pair of doubles.

The Austin, Texas native posted two doubles at Ole Miss (March 17th) with two RBI. Then, in the series opener against Lipscomb, he went 4-for-5 with a career-high five RBI, hitting a solo homer and a grand slam in back-to-back plate appearances in the second and third innings.

This is Johnson’s second TSWA Player of the Week honor, after earning his first honor a season ago on May 6th.

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Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.

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