Austin Peay State University Softball Defeats Murray State 7-2

Calloway County, KY – Led by a two-homer, four-RBI performance from junior Brie Howard, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team earned a 7-2 midweek victory against rival Murray State, Wednesday, at Racer Field.

With her first home run of the day – a three-run blast in the top of the second – Howard moved to second all-time in single-season RBI (51) and homers (16), with her solo home run in the top of the fourth tying her for the single-season record in RBI and one away from match the home run record.

Entering the day, both records were held by current APSU assistant coach Danielle Liermann, who set the marks during her senior season in 2019.

Austin Peay (20-13) had two runners reaching scoring position in the top of the first inning, but were held off the board to begin Wednesday’s contest. Murray State (13-17) scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the inning on a two-out, RBI base knock up the middle of the field.

An inning later, Ashlyn Dulaney, Makayla Navarro, and Maggie Daughrity led off the frame with walks, before Ashlyn Graklanoff reached first on a fielder’s choice which caught Dulaney out at the plate. Emilee Baker then scored Navarro, before Howard’s first home run of the afternoon extended the APSU advantage to 4-0 on just the second pitch of the at-bat.

With a quartet of Racers left on base across the bottom of the second and third innings, APSU and MSU exchanged four-baggers in the fourth, with Howard’s solo shot being answered by one by MSU’s Ailey Schyck.

Katie Raper led off the top of the fifth with a nine-pitch walk, her record 27th of the season. Shelby Allen then came in to pinch run for the designated player and rounded the bases following an Ashlyn Dulaney triple. Baker then drove in Dulaney four batters later for the final score by either teams.

Emma Thompson got the start in the circle for APSU, allowing just three hits and one run in her 2.0 innings of work, while Cameron Grayson tallied her sixth win of the season after tossing 5.0 innings and three strikeouts, and surrendering just a single run.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team prepares for a three-day, three-game series against Central Arkansas. The Govs and Bears begin the series on Friday at 6:00pm, before facing off on Saturday and Sunday at 1:00pm in Conway, Arkansas.