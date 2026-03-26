Clarksville Obituary: Irving Emerson Brown

Clarksville, TN – Irving Emerson Brown, age 87, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, March 23rd, 2026 at Vanderbilt, Clarksville.

Irving was born in Montgomery County, TN on January 23rd, 1939 to the late Jim Brown and Mary Lee Carpenter. Irving was also preceded in death by his brothers, J.T. Brown, Bo Brown, Charles Edward Brown, and Harry Lee Brown; sister, Mary Delores Brown Rivers Frey.

Irving is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Kate Beaumont Brown; sons, Donnie Wayne (Susan) Brown and Kenneth Dwayne (Carol) Brown; grandchildren, Laura (Matt) Wydra, Daniel (Lauren) Brown, Chris (Courtney) Brown, Emily (Troy) Gargiulo, and Peyton Brown; great grandchildren, Montgomery, Jaxon, Henry, Adalynn, Harper, Hensley, Cade, Elsie, and Georgia Kate.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 26th, 2026 at 12:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Justin Tucker and Daniel Foster officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until the hour of service. Burial will take place at Grace Chapel directly after the service. Pallbearers will be: Daniel Brown, Chris Brown, Peyton Brown, Montgomery Wydra, Chad Seay, Matt Wydra, and Troy Gargiulo.

Irving was known for a strong work ethic and a lifelong connection to the land. Through a 40 year career with John Deere equipment and a passion for farming and machinery, Irving found great pride in honest work and the values it represents.

Family was at the center of Irving’s life. Coming from a large family and continuing that legacy, Irving cherished time spent with loved ones—never missing an opportunity for gatherings, celebrations, or simply sharing stories and laughter.

A familiar and respected presence in the community, Irving was always willing to lend a helping hand. From local events to quiet acts of kindness, he made a lasting impact on neighbors and friends alike. Irving was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church for 27 years and an avid APSU basketball fan.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Living Hope Baptist Church, 225 Little Hope Church Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com