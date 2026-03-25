47.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
HomeBusinessJodi’s Cabinets Hosts January Business After Hours, Showcases New Facility and Expanding...
BusinessClarksville Living

Jodi’s Cabinets Hosts January Business After Hours, Showcases New Facility and Expanding Team

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Catina Dennis, Lillie Millan, Julie Runyon and Una Smith
Catina Dennis, Lillie Millan, Julie Runyon and Una Smith

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Jodi’s Cabinets’ Joe and Una Smith recently hosted the Chamber’s January Business after Hours, offering snacks and beverages and a chance to get to know more about their dedicated team and their expansive new facility.

“Well, the Chamber offers this event once a month and always asks one of their members to host it, either before or after hours,” Una Smith said. “It’s a great networking event for all the Chamber members to come together. There are so many member businesses now. If you don’t host one of these, or attend one of these events, you can’t really get to know each other.”

BAH is touted by local Chamber members as a great networking event and a communication opportunity.

“This really helps out the host business,” Smith continued. “The best way for you to get your name out there is word of mouth. Some people might have heard your name, but they don’t really know who you are, where you are, and what you do. It’s great to put a face with the name.”

Jodi’s has been at its new location for about a year. Smith says the new location has been great for business. Jodi’s works with MasterBrand, Inc., North America’s largest cabinet manufacturer. They also offer semi-custom builds.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
APSU Baseball Drops 6-2 Decision to #22 Alabama at Toyota Field
Next article
Clarksville Obituary: Damaso Irizarry-Almodovar
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information