Jodi’s Cabinets Hosts January Business After Hours, Showcases New Facility and Expanding Team

Clarksville, TN – Jodi’s Cabinets’ Joe and Una Smith recently hosted the Chamber’s January Business after Hours, offering snacks and beverages and a chance to get to know more about their dedicated team and their expansive new facility.

“Well, the Chamber offers this event once a month and always asks one of their members to host it, either before or after hours,” Una Smith said. “It’s a great networking event for all the Chamber members to come together. There are so many member businesses now. If you don’t host one of these, or attend one of these events, you can’t really get to know each other.”

BAH is touted by local Chamber members as a great networking event and a communication opportunity.

“This really helps out the host business,” Smith continued. “The best way for you to get your name out there is word of mouth. Some people might have heard your name, but they don’t really know who you are, where you are, and what you do. It’s great to put a face with the name.”

Jodi’s has been at its new location for about a year. Smith says the new location has been great for business. Jodi’s works with MasterBrand, Inc., North America’s largest cabinet manufacturer. They also offer semi-custom builds.

Photo Gallery