APSU Beach Volleyball Closes Regular-Season Road Slate at Shoals Beach Bash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team competes in its sixth tournament and final on the road during the regular season when it heads to North Alabama’s Shoals Beach Bash, Friday and Saturday, in Florence, Alabama.

The Governors open the tournament with their third match of the season against Tusculum on Friday at 8:00am before taking on Spring Hill College on Saturday at 2:00pm. The APSU Govs then have rematches with two conference foes, facing Eastern Kentucky at 10:00am and North Alabama at 4:00pm.

Last time out, the Governors competed in UAB’s March to May for their second-to-last road tournament this season.

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For the latest news and updates on all things Austin Peay beach volleyball, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

Austin Peay returns home for its final two regular season weekends, starting with the Austin Peay Classic, April 3rd-4th.