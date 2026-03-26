84 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 26, 2026
HomeSportsAPSU Beach Volleyball Closes Regular-Season Road Slate at Shoals Beach Bash
Sports

APSU Beach Volleyball Closes Regular-Season Road Slate at Shoals Beach Bash

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Set for Final Road Tournament in Alabama. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Set for Final Road Tournament in Alabama. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team competes in its sixth tournament and final on the road during the regular season when it heads to North Alabama’s Shoals Beach Bash, Friday and Saturday, in Florence, Alabama.

The Governors open the tournament with their third match of the season against Tusculum on Friday at 8:00am before taking on Spring Hill College on Saturday at 2:00pm. The APSU Govs then have rematches with two conference foes, facing Eastern Kentucky at 10:00am and North Alabama at 4:00pm.

Last time out, the Governors competed in UAB’s March to May for their second-to-last road tournament this season.

Follow the APSU Govs

For the latest news and updates on all things Austin Peay beach volleyball, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

Austin Peay returns home for its final two regular season weekends, starting with the Austin Peay Classic, April 3rd-4th.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Faces Kentucky in Nashville Showdown
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information