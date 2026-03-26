APSU Track and Field’s Madelyn Kocik named ASUN Field Performer of the Week Following Big Weekend

Jacksonville, FL – After winning the triple jump and earning a runner-up finish in the long jump at Murray State’s Margaret Simmons Invite over the weekend, Austin Peay State University (APSU) junior Madelyn Kocik was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Field Performer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Kocik tallied a 12.37-meter (40 feet, seven inches) triple jump at Murray State’s event in the Governors’ first meet of the outdoor season. Her mark ranks first in the ASUN and 12th in the NCAA East Region.

The same day, she placed second in the long jump with a 5.88-meter (19 feet, 3.5 inches) which also ranks second in the conference.

Kocik’s ASUN Field Performer of the Week honor is her first since last January and is the first ASUN weekly honor by a Gov since Amani Sharif won the same award, Feb. 18, during the indoor season.

Kocik and the Austin Peay State University track and field team prepares for a split week in the Lone Star State where they will compete in the Texas’ Texas Relays and Texas State’s Bobcat Invite, April 2nd-4th.

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