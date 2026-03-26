Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for March 26th–30th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County will see a dramatic shift in weather conditions over the next several days, beginning with unseasonably warm temperatures and gusty winds before a round of showers and thunderstorms ushers in a cooler weekend.

Residents should prepare for changing conditions, including strong winds, rain chances, and a noticeable drop in temperatures heading into Friday night and Saturday.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures highlight Thursday, with afternoon highs climbing near 85 degrees. Southwest winds will increase between 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph, making for breezy conditions across the area.

Conditions remain mild Thursday night as partly cloudy skies settle in and temperatures fall to around 58 degrees. Winds from the south-southwest will continue near 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Rain chances increase Friday as showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1:00pm, followed by additional showers and possible storms through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler, with a high near 71 degrees, while shifting winds from the west-southwest to the north may gust up to 25 mph.

Clearer and much colder air moves in Friday night, bringing mostly clear skies and a sharp drop in temperatures to around 35 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will add to the chill.

Sunshine returns Saturday, but cooler conditions persist with a high near 58 degrees. Northeast winds will remain light, ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Skies stay mostly clear Saturday night as temperatures dip to around 39 degrees. Light east-northeast winds around 5 mph will keep conditions calm.

A warming trend begins Sunday under mostly sunny skies, with highs reaching near 70 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph could gust as high as 20 mph at times.

Mild conditions continue Sunday night with partly cloudy skies and a low around 54 degrees. South winds will remain light at 5 to 10 mph.

More springlike weather arrives Monday, featuring mostly sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees, providing a pleasant start to the new week.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday night, with temperatures settling near 61 degrees, rounding out a steady warming trend.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a brief period of storms followed by a cool snap and then a return to warmer, calmer spring conditions heading into early next week.