Clarksville Obituary: Malinda Lee Mitchell

Clarksville, TN – Malinda Lee Mitchell, age 69, of Clarksville, TN passed away March 19th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville.

Malinda was born on October 29th, 1956, in Clarksville, TN, the daughter of the late Herbert and Francis Johnson Mitchell.

Over her life she worked for Joston’s, Center Stone and Aergo Call Center. She was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Mitchell.

She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Williams; one sister, Jayne (Stan) Grayson.

The family has chosen a private cremation service. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life, will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, March 29th, 2026, at Fountain of Life Church at 2510 Highway 41-A, Clarksville, TN. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm until the service hour.

Online condolences may be made at nealtarpleyparchman.com.