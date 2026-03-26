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Clarksville Obituary: Malinda Lee Mitchell

October 29th, 1956 - March 19th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Malinda Lee Mitchell
Malinda Lee Mitchell

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Malinda Lee Mitchell, age 69, of Clarksville, TN passed away March 19th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville.

Malinda was born on October 29th, 1956, in Clarksville, TN, the daughter of the late Herbert and Francis Johnson Mitchell.

Over her life she worked for Joston’s, Center Stone and Aergo Call Center. She was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Mitchell.

She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Williams; one sister, Jayne (Stan) Grayson.

The family has chosen a private cremation service. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life, will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, March 29th, 2026, at Fountain of Life Church at 2510 Highway 41-A, Clarksville, TN. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm until the service hour.

Online condolences may be made at nealtarpleyparchman.com.

To send flowers to the family of Malinda, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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