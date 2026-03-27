Clarksville Obituary: Miker Brackens

Clarksville, TN – Mr. Miker Brackens was born September 12th, 1959, in New Orleans, LA, to the union of Willie Brackens and Geneva Ramsey. Miker passed away on March 5th, 2026, at Jennie Stewart Hospital in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Miker accepted Christ in his life at an early age and was a member of Faith Worship Center under the leadership of Pastor Anthony Alfred.

Miker graduated from Walter L. Cohn High School in New Orleans, LA. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines.

Miker worked many jobs. Red River Nation Tribe, Salvation Army, and Gary Matthews.

Miker enjoyed sewing Indian suits for Mardi Gras parades, listening to music, singing, dancing, and playing the drums.

Miker was preceded in death by his parents and a brother- Willie Brackens Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter- Crystal Watson; sisters- Audrey (John) Talbert, Cynthia Toney. Devoted companion Corrine Toliver, and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends.