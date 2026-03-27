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Clarksville Obituary: Miker Brackens

September 12th, 1959 — March 5th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Miker Brackens
Miker Brackens

Hooker Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Mr. Miker Brackens was born September 12th, 1959, in New Orleans, LA, to the union of Willie Brackens and Geneva Ramsey. Miker passed away on March 5th, 2026, at Jennie Stewart Hospital in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Miker accepted Christ in his life at an early age and was a member of Faith Worship Center under the leadership of Pastor Anthony Alfred.

Miker graduated from Walter L. Cohn High School in New Orleans, LA. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines.

Miker worked many jobs. Red River Nation Tribe, Salvation Army, and Gary Matthews.

Miker enjoyed sewing Indian suits for Mardi Gras parades, listening to music, singing, dancing, and playing the drums.

Miker was preceded in death by his parents and a brother- Willie Brackens Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter- Crystal Watson; sisters- Audrey (John) Talbert, Cynthia Toney. Devoted companion Corrine Toliver, and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Miker Brackens, please visit our flower store.
 

About Hooker Funeral Home

Mr. Samuel E. Hooker (1924-2012) began Hooker Funeral Home in 1968 when he purchased the Roberts Ivie & Vance Funeral home. He was a noted embalmer and a personable man with honorable character.

In his later years, Mr. Terrell Broady Sr. assisted in the embalming and funeral services with Mr. Hooker. He became a close family friend to the Broady family and wished Hooker funeral home to be under the Terrell Broady Funeral Home firm upon his passing.

Since its inception, Hooker Funeral Home has been a full-service funeral home specializing in: Traditional and Personalized Funeral Services, special limousine and transport services, funeral program design and printing, domestic and international shipping, Pre-Arranged Funeral Arrangements, Caskets, vaults, and urns, Notary Public Services, Cremations, and Obituaries.

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