APSU Baseball Tops Central Arkansas 7-2

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University’s junior pitcher Cody Airington threw a career-high seven innings as he paced the Governors to an Atlantic Sun Conference series-opening 7-2 win over Central Arkansas, Friday, at Bear Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.

How it Happened

Austin Peay State University took an early two-run lead through the first two innings, with a run being scored in each inning. Redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson got the Governors rolling with an RBI single to shallow center in the top of the first. Then, in the second inning, redshirt junior Paris Pridgen doubled down the left field line to bring in the second run of the game.

Central Arkansas responded in the bottom half of the second with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Keaton Laidley, cutting the Governors’ lead in half.

The Governors played a little bit of small ball and long ball in the fourth inning, as Pridgen drove in another run on a sacrifice fly to left field after junior Kyler Proctor was advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Then, senior Zion Taylor came up next and hit a solo homer out to right field for his seventh home run of the season.

Junior right-hander Cody Airington started the contest on the mound for the Governors and went seven innings with four strikeouts. His seven innings of work were a career-high, as the most he had previously thrown was 6.2 innings at Central Arkansas a season ago on March 21.

Senior Gavin Alveti picked his ASUN-leading fifth save after throwing the game’s final 1.2 innings and striking out a pair of batters.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will face the Central Arkansas Bears in game two of the weekend series starting on Saturday at 4:00pm at Bear Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.