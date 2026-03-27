APSU Men’s Golf Standout Jack Dyer Wins ASUN Golfer of the Week Award for First Time

Jacksonville, FL – After finishing in fifth place while competing as an individual at the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer Jack Dyer was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week for the first time in his career, Thursday.

Dyer opened Austin Peay’s home tournament with a three-under 69, matching his career-low round. He then shot one-under 71 and an even-par 72 to post a score of four-under 212, which is the best 54-hole score of his career. Dyer’s fifth-place finish also was the best of his career.

Dyer totaled two eagles at the Austin Peay Intercollegiate and was the only player in the field to record multiple eagles. He also tied for fifth in the field with 13 birdies and tied for third in the field in par-five scoring at six-under par.

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Dyer and the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when they close the regular season at Murray State’s The Racer Intercollegiate, April 6th-7th, at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.