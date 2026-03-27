APSU Men’s Tennis Falls 4-0 to Kentucky in Nashville Match

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 4-0 decision to Kentucky, Friday, at Vanderbilt’s Curry Tennis Center.

In doubles, Kentucky’s Jaden Weekes and Martin Breysach defeated Glen Arnet and Vincent Lu in a 6-0 decision. The Wildcats then clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 win over Bodi van Galen and Glen Arnet, while the final doubles match was left unfinish.

Opening singles competition, Kentucky’s Matt Rankin defeated Felipe De La Hormaza in two-sets before Rohan Loubser fell to Nicolas Arseneault, 6-1, 6-2. Kentucky clinched the 4-0 decision with a two-set victory over Vincent Lu, with the final three singles matches left unfinished.

Austin Peay vs. Kentucky

Doubles



1. Eli Stephenson / Jack Loutit (UK) vs. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski (APSU), unfinished at 4-4

2. Jaden Weekes / Martin Breysach (UK) def. Glen Arnet / Vincent Lu (APSU), 6-0

3. Mikael Arseneault / Nicolas Arseneault (UK) def. Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 6-2

Order of Finish: 2, 3

Singles



1. Nicolas Arseneault (UK), def. Rohan Loubser (APSU), 6-1, 6-2

2. Jaden Weekes (UK) def. Vincent Lu (APSU), 6-2, 6-3

3. Jack Loutit (UK) vs. Logan Tomovski (APSU), 6-2, 4-3

4. Mikael Arseneault (UK) vs. Glen Arnet (APSU), 6-3, 3-1

5. Matt Rankin (UK) def. Felipe De La Hormaza (APSU), 6-1, 6-1

6. Martin Breysach (UK) vs. Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 1-6, 5-3

Order of Finish: 5, 1, 2

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team continues their season on the road against Carson-Newman on Monday at 1:30pm at the Carson-Newman Tennis Courts, in Jefferson City, Tennessee.