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APSU Men’s Tennis Falls 4-0 to Kentucky in Nashville Match

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Comes Up Short Against Kentucky in Nashville. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Comes Up Short Against Kentucky in Nashville. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisNashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 4-0 decision to Kentucky, Friday, at Vanderbilt’s Curry Tennis Center.

In doubles, Kentucky’s Jaden Weekes and Martin Breysach defeated Glen Arnet and Vincent Lu in a 6-0 decision. The Wildcats then clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 win over Bodi van Galen and Glen Arnet, while the final doubles match was left unfinish. 

Opening singles competition, Kentucky’s Matt Rankin defeated Felipe De La Hormaza in two-sets before Rohan Loubser fell to Nicolas Arseneault, 6-1, 6-2. Kentucky clinched the 4-0 decision with a two-set victory over Vincent Lu, with the final three singles matches left unfinished.

Austin Peay vs. Kentucky

Doubles

1. Eli Stephenson / Jack Loutit (UK) vs. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski (APSU), unfinished at 4-4
2. Jaden Weekes / Martin Breysach (UK) def. Glen Arnet / Vincent Lu (APSU), 6-0
3. Mikael Arseneault / Nicolas Arseneault (UK) def. Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 6-2

Order of Finish: 2, 3

Singles

1. Nicolas Arseneault (UK), def. Rohan Loubser (APSU), 6-1, 6-2
2. Jaden Weekes (UK) def. Vincent Lu (APSU), 6-2, 6-3
3. Jack Loutit (UK) vs. Logan Tomovski (APSU), 6-2, 4-3
4. Mikael Arseneault (UK) vs. Glen Arnet (APSU), 6-3, 3-1
5. Matt Rankin (UK) def. Felipe De La Hormaza (APSU), 6-1, 6-1
6.  Martin Breysach  (UK) vs. Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 1-6, 5-3

Order of Finish: 5, 1, 2 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team continues their season on the road against Carson-Newman on Monday at 1:30pm at the Carson-Newman Tennis Courts, in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

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