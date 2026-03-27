Clarksville Obituary: Francis Moreland

Clarksville, TN – Francis Moreland, 81 of Palmyra, TN passed away at home on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026, surrounded by his family.
Celebration of Life will be held 2:00pm Thursday, April 2nd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. The Moreland Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026 from 10:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Francis was born on October 7th, 1944, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, son of the late Francis and Alice Moreland Sr.
He was a skilled electrician for 20 plus years. Francis enjoying working on cars and fishing. When his children were young, he took them crabbing and fishing on the weekends, and many memories were made.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Ann Moreland; sister, Dorothy Moreland; brothers, Charles Moreland, and Andy Moreland.
Children, Tammy (Chuck) Murphy, Vincent (Tammy) Moreland, Michael (Vickie) Moreland, Richard (Jacinda) Moreland; grandchildren, Chris Moreland, Crystal Baker, Robert Cockerille, Dylan Cockerille, Matthew Moreland, Maggie Moreland, Brandon Moreland, and Dixie Moreland, sixteen great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Moreland; sisters, Ruth Osborne, Mary Moreland, Barbara Moreland, Linda Proctor, and Helen Miller.
Pallbearers will be Chris Moreland, Dylan Cockerille, Matthew Moreland, Brandon Moreland, Logan Moreland and Cody Baker.
Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com