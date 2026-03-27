Clarksville Obituary: Francis Moreland

Clarksville, TN – Francis Moreland, 81 of Palmyra, TN passed away at home on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00pm Thursday, April 2nd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. The Moreland Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026 from 10:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Francis was born on October 7th, 1944, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, son of the late Francis and Alice Moreland Sr.

He was a skilled electrician for 20 plus years. Francis enjoying working on cars and fishing. When his children were young, he took them crabbing and fishing on the weekends, and many memories were made.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Ann Moreland; sister, Dorothy Moreland; brothers, Charles Moreland, and Andy Moreland.

Children, Tammy (Chuck) Murphy, Vincent (Tammy) Moreland, Michael (Vickie) Moreland, Richard (Jacinda) Moreland; grandchildren, Chris Moreland, Crystal Baker, Robert Cockerille, Dylan Cockerille, Matthew Moreland, Maggie Moreland, Brandon Moreland, and Dixie Moreland, sixteen great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Moreland; sisters, Ruth Osborne, Mary Moreland, Barbara Moreland, Linda Proctor, and Helen Miller.

Pallbearers will be Chris Moreland, Dylan Cockerille, Matthew Moreland, Brandon Moreland, Logan Moreland and Cody Baker.

Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com