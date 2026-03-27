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Clarksville Obituary: Jerry Wayne White

August 13th, 1947 — March 24th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Jerry Wayne White
Jerry Wayne White

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – A graveside service for Jerry Wayne White will be Sunday, March 29th, 2026 at 3:30p at Alex Yarbrough Cemetery behind The River Church, 1036 Cumberland Heights Road, Clarksville, TN 37040. Rev. Harriett Bryan will officiate. The family will receive friends at Sykes Funeral Home from 1:00pm-3:00pm on Sunday prior to the service.

Jerry was born on August 13th, 1947, in Clarksville to Porter and Molly White who preceded him in death. He passed away on March 24th, 2026. Jerry was a Vietnam veteran and retired from Trane after 30 years of dedicated employment. He enjoyed bass fishing and working on cars. Most of all, Jerry cherished spending time with his family. He loved being a Papa and taking his grandchildren to Johnny’s Big Burger.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Frey White; daughters: Tammy (AJ) Jenkinson, Tracey (Scott) Hendrickson, and Stephanie White; grandchildren: Jamison and Olivia Jenkinson, Ashleigh Mease, Kelsey Hendrickson, and Steven (Christine) Hendrickson; great-grandchild, Scotty Hendrickson; and sister, Kathey Nance.

Please visit Jerry’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Jerry Wayne White, please visit our flower store.
 

About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory

The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.

You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.

Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.

For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com

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