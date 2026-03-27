Clarksville Obituary: Jerry Wayne White

Clarksville, TN – A graveside service for Jerry Wayne White will be Sunday, March 29th, 2026 at 3:30p at Alex Yarbrough Cemetery behind The River Church, 1036 Cumberland Heights Road, Clarksville, TN 37040. Rev. Harriett Bryan will officiate. The family will receive friends at Sykes Funeral Home from 1:00pm-3:00pm on Sunday prior to the service.

Jerry was born on August 13th, 1947, in Clarksville to Porter and Molly White who preceded him in death. He passed away on March 24th, 2026. Jerry was a Vietnam veteran and retired from Trane after 30 years of dedicated employment. He enjoyed bass fishing and working on cars. Most of all, Jerry cherished spending time with his family. He loved being a Papa and taking his grandchildren to Johnny’s Big Burger.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Frey White; daughters: Tammy (AJ) Jenkinson, Tracey (Scott) Hendrickson, and Stephanie White; grandchildren: Jamison and Olivia Jenkinson, Ashleigh Mease, Kelsey Hendrickson, and Steven (Christine) Hendrickson; great-grandchild, Scotty Hendrickson; and sister, Kathey Nance.

Please visit Jerry’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.