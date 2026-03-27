Clarksville Obituary: Robert Anthony Davis

Clarksville, TN – A Masonic service for Robert Anthony Davis, age 80, of Clarksville, Tennessee, will be Monday, March 30th, 2026 at 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:30pm until the time of service.

Born on February 6th, 1946, in Knoxville , Tennessee, Robert was the son of Robert Kenneth Davis and Mary Louise Davis. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 24th, 2026. Robert lived a life rooted in strength, service, and deep love for his family , especially his wife Edda of 59 years.

Robert proudly served in the United States Army for 28 years and 4 months, including two tours during the Vietnam War. He retired as a Command Sergeant Major. His military honors include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four service stars, and numerous additional commendations.

After retiring from the military, Robert worked at the Warrior Transition Center at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he continued serving others until 2012.

He was a member of Masonic Lodge #761 and enjoyed fishing, playing softball, and watching CNN , Atlanta Braves baseball and Titans Football. He dearly loved his dog, Luke, and his cat, Sal.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wayne Davis.

Robert is survived by his loving spouse of 59 years , Edda Alwine Davis; his siblings, Sherlene Coffey and Tammy Collins; his children, Andy Goins (Theresa), Cindy Trejo ( Miguel ) and Jacqueline Antonio (John); his grandchildren, Robert Gustafson,(Alyssa) , Chris Goins , Adam Gustafson (Darlene) Samantha Antonio, and Skye Antonio; and 16 great-grandchildren. His loving Neighbors and Friends , Jack(Kim) Crutcher and Steven(Maryann) Mellar ; and numerous nieces and nephews , friends and military family.

Robert will be remembered for his strength, dedication, and the love he gave to his family. His legacy of service and honor will live on in all who knew him. He will be missed dearly .