Roxy Regional Theatre Announces Early Access Presale for The Music Man JR. available to Season 43 Package Holders

Clarksville, TN – Presale for The Music Man JR. at the Roxy Regional Theatre is going on now!

For the next week, Season 43 Ten-Pack and Eight-Pack holders can visit our website at roxyregionaltheatre.org or call our box office at 931.645.7699 between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, to book tickets in advance for The Music Man JR. before they go on sale to the general public next Thursday, April 2nd!

Friday, May 8th at 7:00pm

Saturday, May 9th at 2:00pm

Saturday, May 9th at 7:00pm

Sunday, May 10th at 2:00pm

Thursday, May 14th at 7:00pm

Friday, May 15th at 7:00pm

Saturday, May 16th at 2:00pm

Saturday, May 16th at 7:00pm

Reminder: As construction of the new Clarksville Performing Arts Center (CPAC) is slated to begin later this year, “The Music Man JR.” will be presented in our temporary home at 114 Public Square.

The Music Man JR. is produced in part through the generous support of Kay & Randy Haase and Linda & Gary Shephard.

Written by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey, with music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, this production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Haven’t purchased a Season 43 Ten-Pack or Eight-Pack of tickets yet? No problem! Purchase your Season 43 packages here or at the link below.

Buy Tickets for The Music Man Jr.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.