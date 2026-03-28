APSU Softball Falls 10-4 to Central Arkansas in Game 2

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped a 10-4 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to Central Arkansas, Saturday, at Shock Stadium.

The Governors (20-15, 2-6 ASUN) scored the game’s first two runs in the top of the first. Emilee Baker led off the game with a five-pitch walk, while Brie Howard and Katie Raper reached on a single and walk, respectively, to load the bases with one out. Junior Kiley Hinton then doubled to right center field, scoring Baker and Howard, to give APSU a 2-0 lead.

Austin Peay State University maintained its 2-0 advantage through the first two and a half innings until a throwing error scored one Bear in the bottom of the third and a three-run homer gave UCA a 4-2 lead.

An inning later, UCA extended its lead to three on an RBI ground out; however, APSU cut its deficit to one following a double by Sammie Shelander that scored Baker and Howard – who reached following an obstruction call on the Bears’ catcher.

Central Arkansas then scored five runs off five hits and one APSU error in the bottom of the fifth, resulting in the 10-4 decision.

Howard and Shelander led the APSU Govs with two hits against UCA, while Baker and Howard also paced the Govs with a pair of runs.

Alanah Jones earned the decision in the circle for the APSU Govs, tossing 2.0 innings and striking out three batters.

Austin Peay State University and Central Arkansas conclude the series with a Sunday 1:00pm contest at Shock Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.

Follow Team 41 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.