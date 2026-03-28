Clarksville Obituary: Evelyn Hopkins

Clarksville, TN – Evelyn Hopkins, age 72 of Erin, TN, passed away March 24th, 2026 at Signature Healthcare of Erin.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, April 1st, 2026, at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Kirk officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am until the hour of service on Wednesday at noon.
Evelyn entered this life on January 27th, 1954 in Germany, daughter to the late Edward and Ann Colebeck. Evelyn was a devoted Christian who was greatly loved by her Signature Healthcare family; she will be greatly missed.
Evelyn leaves behind her son, Michael Hopkins; and her Signature Healthcare family.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com