Clarksville Obituary; Isaac Louis McFarland

Clarksville, TN – Isaac Louis McFarland, age 23, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, March 21st, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be at 5:00pm on Saturday, April 4th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3:00pm until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Isaac entered this life on May 30th, 2002, in Henderson, Kentucky. A 2020 graduate of the Academy for Academic Excellence, Isaac was truly a remarkable young man. Those who had the joy of spending time with him often described him as goofy, sweet, and loving—a beautiful combination that made every moment with him memorable.

Isaac had an uncanny ability to recall details, a gift that earned him the affectionate nickname from his family: “the walking history channel.” His love for reading encyclopedias and bits of trivia revealed a curious mind that was always eager to learn and explore the world’s stories. You could always count on Isaac to have a plate full of chicken wings and hot sauce, his favorite food in the world.

Growing up, he energetically and passionately played soccer, football, and basketball, but it was kickboxing that truly captured his heart. His adventurous side was evident not only in his sports but in the way he approached life—as an exciting journey full of discovery and challenge. Isaac had a love for nature and enjoyed being outdoors.

He also had a deep appreciation for movies from the 70’s and 80s, as well as horror movies. He was particularly fond of Art the Clown from the Terrifier. His sense of humor and taste were further revealed in his enjoyment of shows like SouthPark and Trailer Park Boys, programs that reflected his playful and sometimes mischievous nature.

Isaac was patriotic and loved his country becoming a proud graduate of The U.S. Naval Seal Cadet Corps, USS Tennessee Division, in Franklin, TN. Isaac’s commitment and brilliance shone brightly as he earned first place for the STEM Award.

One of his most cherished aspects of life was the close bond he shared with his sister, who is only 18 months younger than him. Though Isaac’s time with us was all too short, his memory remains vivid and cherished. His kindness and joyful spirit continue to inspire those who loved him.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather, “B.R” Payne; grandmother, Dawn Payne; aunt, Cheryl Murphree, and grandfather, “Mo” Little.

Survivors include his loving parents, Chris and Jennifer McFarland; sister, Daijah Payne; grandparents, John Payne and Lillian Malcom-Payne; great-grandmother, Sarah Payne; aunt, Manda; uncle, David; cousins, Jacob and Daniel Harris, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, family members, and friends who will miss him dearly.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com

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