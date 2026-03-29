Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 29th, 2026

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing work on SR 11.

From 3/30 until 4/2, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing operations (MM 0 – 3).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Traffic signal installation.

3/30 – 4/2, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single NB lane closure for the installation of a traffic signal (LM 22 – 23).

Davidson County – I-65

Moving barrier wall.

3/29 – 4/1, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single lane closures in both directions to move a barrier wall (MM 94 – 99)

Milling and paving.

3/29 – 4/1, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 94 – 99).

Davidson County – I-40

Bridge repair.

3/29 – 4/1, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair (MM 217).

Milling and paving.

3/29 – 4/1, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple EB lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 193 – 196).

Bridge deck pour.

3/30 – 3/31, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for a bridge deck pour (MM 193 – 196).

Restriping.

3/29 – 4/2, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple lane closures in both directions for restriping operations (MM 204 – 208).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

Dickson County – SR 47

Installing aerial fiber.

3/30 – 4/2, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing aerial fiber (LM 0 – 2).

Replacing railroad crossing.

3/30 – 4/2, continuous. there will be a full closure to replace railroad crossing (LM 1.8).

Robertson County – SR 49

Vegetation clearing.

3/30 – 4/2, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for vegetation clearing (LM 18 – 27).

Robertson County – SR 65

Milling, paving, and striping.

4/2, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane shift in both directions for milling, paving, and striping (LM 7).

Robertson County – SR 76

Pothole patching.

3/30 – 4/2, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be flagging operations in both directions for pothole patching (LM 11 – 15).

Conduit and rodding repair.

3/30 – 4/2, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single EB lane closure for utility repairs (LM 4 – 10).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.