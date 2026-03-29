Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 29th – April 2nd, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a pleasant stretch of warm, sunny weather to start the week, with temperatures steadily climbing into the low 80s before a midweek shift brings increased rain chances and possible thunderstorms.

Breezy conditions will also develop at times, especially ahead of an approaching system expected to impact the region by Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies across Clarksville-Montgomery County, with afternoon temperatures climbing to around 71 degrees. Winds from the south will range between 5 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 20 mph, making for a mild and comfortable day.

Conditions remain calm Sunday night, as partly cloudy skies settle in and temperatures dip to around 56 degrees. A steady south wind near 10 mph will continue overnight, keeping the air mild.

The warming trend continues Monday, with mostly sunny skies pushing highs near 79 degrees. A south-southwest wind between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, will make for a breezy but warm day across the area.

Cloud cover remains limited Monday night, with partly cloudy skies and a low near 63 degrees. Winds from the south around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will persist through the evening hours.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the period, featuring mostly sunny skies and a high near 83 degrees. South-southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph, will continue to usher in warm air.

Rain chances begin to enter the forecast Tuesday night, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms developing after 1:00am. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 60 degrees and breezy south-southwest winds continuing.

A noticeable shift arrives on Wednesday as showers and possibly a thunderstorm become likely, with a high near 71 degrees. Winds will shift from the southwest to the west-northwest in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Rain chances increase significantly to 80 percent.

Wet conditions are expected to linger on Wednesday night, with showers likely and the possibility of thunderstorms under cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to around 55 degrees, with an east wind near 10 mph and a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

Rain chances continue into Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 69 degrees. Showers remain likely throughout the day, with a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

The unsettled pattern holds Thursday night, as mostly cloudy skies and continued shower chances keep conditions damp. Overnight lows will settle around 57 degrees, with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County will see a spring-like pattern this week, beginning with warm sunshine before transitioning to cooler, wetter conditions by midweek. Residents should take advantage of the early-week warmth while preparing for potential storms and periods of rain in the days ahead.