Austin Peay State University Library Hosts Free Book Giveaway with 1,100+ Titles Available on April 1st

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Woodward Library, in collaboration with the Office of Community Engagement and Sustainability, is hosting a free book giveaway on Wednesday, April 1st, 2026, from 9:00am to 5:00pm in the library lobby.

Attendees can browse a diverse collection of more than 1,100 free books for all ages and interests, including fiction, nonfiction, and children’s titles, and take home as many as they want.

“As library director, I have long believed that one of the most meaningful things we can do for our community is to remove every possible barrier between people and books,” said Martina Malvasi, director of library services. “This giveaway is a direct expression of that belief. Books change lives. They open doors. They spark curiosity in a child who hasn’t yet discovered a love of reading, offer comfort to someone navigating a difficult season, and connect us to ideas, cultures, and perspectives far beyond our own experience. When we give a book away, we are not simply passing along a physical object — we are extending an invitation to learn, to imagine, and to grow.”

The initiative is the brainchild of APSU student Trey Troyani.

“I started the library giveaway program because I knew people on our campus and in our community would love the chance to take home and cherish some of the books that used to be in the library,” Troyani said. “When I saw the large number of books being discarded during the consolidation of space upstairs, I knew we had to give more people a chance to look through them and see the value that I saw in them.”

Sustainability is also an important goal for the university, and this event furthers that objective.

“It’s important we pay attention to what goes to landfills as a community, and if given the opportunity, give items a second chance at life,” said Kayla Miller-Zapata, CES’s sustainability coordinator. “Books are one of those items, and that’s why we do these book giveaways.”

Last year’s event saw 1,110 books find new homes. This year, the selection has grown, with 1,167 available. Guests are encouraged to bring friends, family, and fellow book enthusiasts to help give these books a second life.