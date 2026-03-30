Clarksville Obituary: Annette Dority

Clarksville, TN – Annette Dority, passed away peacefully at her residence on March 27th, 2026.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:30pm on Tuesday, March 31st, 2026, with Rev. David Mackens officiating at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Annette entered into this life on September 20th, 1937, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Frank and Sally Tatum Killebrew.

Annette was a member of Little West Fork Church. She found great joy and fulfillment in gardening and working alongside her husband in their yard, cultivating both plants and lasting memories. Annette loved cooking for her family, delighting in preparing meals that brought everyone together. Watching “her stories” brought her great joy.

Known as the family photographer, Annette was the one who always made sure every family gathering was captured in a photograph. She believed moments with loved ones were meant to be remembered.

Annette had a kind heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. She was accommodating, thoughtful, and generous, and her warmth and joyful spirit brought love and laughter wherever she went. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

She is survived by her grandson, Matt Sheppard; her grandson Chris Dority and his wife Melissa; her granddaughter Krista Kendrick and her husband Rupert; great grandchildren, Madison Dority, Colton Dority, Ganon Kendrick, Avery Kendrick; brother Danny Killebrew; sister Faye Greene.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Eugene Dority, her son David Dority, and her daughter Pamela Sheppard and Son in law Bobby Sheppard.

Pallbearers will be Rupert Kendrick, Chris Dority, Jamie Bass, Howard Dority, Tommy Batey, Billy Batey.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com