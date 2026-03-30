Clarksville Obituary: Annette Dority

Clarksville, TN – Annette Dority, passed away peacefully at her residence on March 27th, 2026.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:30pm on Tuesday, March 31st, 2026, with Rev. David Mackens officiating at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Annette entered into this life on September 20th, 1937, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Frank and Sally Tatum Killebrew.
Annette was a member of Little West Fork Church. She found great joy and fulfillment in gardening and working alongside her husband in their yard, cultivating both plants and lasting memories. Annette loved cooking for her family, delighting in preparing meals that brought everyone together. Watching “her stories” brought her great joy.
Known as the family photographer, Annette was the one who always made sure every family gathering was captured in a photograph. She believed moments with loved ones were meant to be remembered.
Annette had a kind heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. She was accommodating, thoughtful, and generous, and her warmth and joyful spirit brought love and laughter wherever she went. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
She is survived by her grandson, Matt Sheppard; her grandson Chris Dority and his wife Melissa; her granddaughter Krista Kendrick and her husband Rupert; great grandchildren, Madison Dority, Colton Dority, Ganon Kendrick, Avery Kendrick; brother Danny Killebrew; sister Faye Greene.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Eugene Dority, her son David Dority, and her daughter Pamela Sheppard and Son in law Bobby Sheppard.
Pallbearers will be Rupert Kendrick, Chris Dority, Jamie Bass, Howard Dority, Tommy Batey, Billy Batey.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com