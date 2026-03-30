Clarksville Obituary: Nancy Louise Miracle

Clarksville, TN – Nancy Louise Miracle, age 73, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, March 28th, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 4th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wyatt’s Cemetery in Stewart County, TN.

Nancy entered this life on March 3rd, 1953, in Richmond, CA to the late William and Irene Biggs Teague. She was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church. Nancy retired from Clarksville Gas & Water. She enjoyed attending Camp Bluebird after receiving her cancer diagnosis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Miracle; brother, Thom Teague.

Survivors include her loving children, Alison (Jacob) Smith, Kevin (Jessica) Miracle; grandchildren, Julia Miracle, Dawson Smith, and Ciera Smith; twin sister, Nanette (Larry) Guest; nieces, Heather Guest, Laura Cagaoan, and Lindsay Amabile as well as several great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Miracle, Jacob Smith, Dawson Smith, Gideon Fallis, Seth Fallis, Greg Adler, Erik Ludwig, Carlo Cagaoan.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com