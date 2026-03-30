Clarksville Obituary: Nancy Louise Miracle

Clarksville, TN – Nancy Louise Miracle, age 73, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, March 28th, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 4th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wyatt’s Cemetery in Stewart County, TN.
Nancy entered this life on March 3rd, 1953, in Richmond, CA to the late William and Irene Biggs Teague. She was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church. Nancy retired from Clarksville Gas & Water. She enjoyed attending Camp Bluebird after receiving her cancer diagnosis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Miracle; brother, Thom Teague.
Survivors include her loving children, Alison (Jacob) Smith, Kevin (Jessica) Miracle; grandchildren, Julia Miracle, Dawson Smith, and Ciera Smith; twin sister, Nanette (Larry) Guest; nieces, Heather Guest, Laura Cagaoan, and Lindsay Amabile as well as several great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Miracle, Jacob Smith, Dawson Smith, Gideon Fallis, Seth Fallis, Greg Adler, Erik Ludwig, Carlo Cagaoan.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com