Clarksville Obituary: Ronald “Ronnie” Groce

Clarksville, TN – Ronald “Ronnie” Groce, age 78, of Clarksville, TN, passed away from this life on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026.

He was born on April 24th, 1947, in Glasgow, KY to the late Jarvis and Reeble O. Spears Groce. Ronnie was a Vietnam veteran who enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and he loved his dogs.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by his twin brother, Donnie Groce, and older brother, Fred Groce. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carolyn “Susie” Groce; sons, Tracy (Danielle) Groce of Scottsville, KY and Christopher (Jessica) Groce of Somerset, KY; daughters, Linda Weddle and Trisha (Shane) Branscum both of Somerset, KY; step-sons, Tim Bruno and Richard (Melissa) Bruno; sister, Judy Reneau of Albany, KY; grandchildren: Hannah Groce, Harmony Groce, Alex Groce, Cadence Groce, Lyric Stringer, Aiden Stringer, Hailey Weddle, Danny Wayne (Beth) Weddle, Natalee Branscum, Alei Bruno and Logan Bruno.

A private inurnment will take place at a later date at Mill Springs Cemetery in Nancy, KY.

Please visit Ronnie’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.