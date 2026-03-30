Clarksville Obituary: Ronald “Ronnie” Groce

Clarksville, TN – Ronald “Ronnie” Groce, age 78, of Clarksville, TN, passed away from this life on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026.
He was born on April 24th, 1947, in Glasgow, KY to the late Jarvis and Reeble O. Spears Groce. Ronnie was a Vietnam veteran who enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and he loved his dogs.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by his twin brother, Donnie Groce, and older brother, Fred Groce. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carolyn “Susie” Groce; sons, Tracy (Danielle) Groce of Scottsville, KY and Christopher (Jessica) Groce of Somerset, KY; daughters, Linda Weddle and Trisha (Shane) Branscum both of Somerset, KY; step-sons, Tim Bruno and Richard (Melissa) Bruno; sister, Judy Reneau of Albany, KY; grandchildren: Hannah Groce, Harmony Groce, Alex Groce, Cadence Groce, Lyric Stringer, Aiden Stringer, Hailey Weddle, Danny Wayne (Beth) Weddle, Natalee Branscum, Alei Bruno and Logan Bruno.
A private inurnment will take place at a later date at Mill Springs Cemetery in Nancy, KY.
Please visit Ronnie’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com