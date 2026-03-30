Clarksville Pets of the Week for March 30th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 30th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Finn is a 6-year-old male medium-sized mixed breed. Fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Very sweet boy who is curious, loves outdoor adventures, walks and will happily receive all scratches, love and attention. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Ace is an adult male Saint Bernard/German Shepherd mix. He is vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Ace loves the outdoors and will be a fantastic hiking and jogging buddy. Come take him out in the yard and see what a wonderful addition he will be to your family.

Mister is an adult male mixed breed. Mister is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. Come visit him out in the yard.

Ruby Moon is a young female Shepherd mixed breed. She is vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new home. Ruby is located at the Fort Campbell Shelter so please reach out to them at 931.472.5820 and they will instruct you how to get your day pass to go see her on post. She is a delightful girl and looking for her forever family.

Derby is a 10 year old senior male domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day! Very sweet personality and needs to be the only pet ( no other cats or dogs) in the home. Check him out in the Cat Room.

Bean is an adult male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Bean can be seen in the Cat Room. He will make a great companion.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road. (North Clarksville) *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Shrek is an adult male domestic shorthair. He is vetted, neutered and litter trained. He needs to be the only pet, please, and he prefers a quiet, calm environment. He loves to be by your side, is very gentle and loves to snuggle up. Shrek had a possible injury to one eye and while it’s a bit cloudy he can still get around very well.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Dottie is a female domestic shorthair approximately 1-2 years old. She is vetted, spayed, FIV/FeLV neg, litter trained and on flea/tick preventatives. Dottie is great with cats and might be good with an older, very calm dog. She adores affection and will stay by your side. She has the most easy going personality. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love. He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please.

He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation. Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family. He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is a handsome 6 year old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He has been around children of all ages and energy levels and has done well. He does need a cat free home please. He is the perfect blend of zoomies and chill.

Kane would do best with a 6 foot fence so he can do all his running and playing. He is going to be a fabulous addition to your family. Kane has been working through some storm anxiety and it is easily managed. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Molly is a 5 year old female Sheepdoodle. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is affectionate and very gentle. Molly takes a minute to warm up to people but once she does she is all in. She has been around other dogs and prefers older children as young ones make her nervous. No cats please. She is a medium size girl and will be a wonderful addition to your family.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Slick Sally is a sweet young (under 2 year old) female medium hair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She gets along well with other kitties once she has adjusted. Very quiet and sweet and will need regular grooming so her coat will stay healthy.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Ninja is a one year old female Labrador/Great Dane mix. She is the perfect blend of gentle soul and total comedian. Fully vetted, spayed and house/ kennel trained. Ninja has done well around cats and dogs and just due to her size and energy, plus not realizing how big she is, she might do better around older children.

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Despite her size she is all sweetness and charm. Ninja is currently in boarding and training class to reinforce her commands and skills. The trainer will continue her lessons with her new family to make sure she is set up for a lifetime of success. What a wonderful opportunity to help bond with her.For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/ninja or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaiju is an adult male Bullmastiff & American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He has been around dogs, unknown about children but possibly could be fine with older children and absolutely no cats please.

He is a big, goofy guy and loves being wherever you are, be it hiking, jogging or cuddling up with you on the couch for a movie and chill. He is quite the foodie, so food motivation helps make training easy. Meet and greets are required if any other dogs are in the home.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Lovie is a beautiful, gentle female Lab mix. Fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is approximately 2 years old and ideally should be the only dog in the home so she can get all the attention. She does fine around other dogs, cats and children and might be able to share the love with a calm, easy going sibling.

She will require a fenced yard as might also have a little bird dog in her mix and is a bit too excited when off leash. Long walks, hikes, and outdoor adventures will help her channel her energy and is a great bonding experience. Meet and greets are required, especially if other animals are in the home as per Rescue Policy. This gorgeous girl has so much love to give and will be a wonderful hiking/jogging buddy.

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Liam is a 5 year old male mix. He is vetted, neutered and house trained. Liam came from a tough situation where he was in a shelter with an injured leg and by the time he made it to the rescue the leg was too far gone to save so it was amputated.

Tripods surprisingly adapt and get around just fine. He is not in any pain now and is just the sweetest velcro boy you could find. He has been around other dogs. He will be a fantastic addition to a lucky home and family. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Xena is a 3-4 year old female Domestic Longhair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is very food motivated so that makes it easy to win her over as she is a bit shy at first. She needs a calm, quiet home with no dogs as she was attacked by one and no children please. She does play well with other cats so a buddy would be fine.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com