Clarksville Community Mourns as Flags Lowered for Kenwood Middle School Victims

Montgomery County, TN – Flags at all Montgomery County and City of Clarksville government offices and facilities will be lowered to half-staff through Friday, April 3rd, in memory of the two Kenwood Middle School students who tragically lost their lives on March 27th, 2026, and in support of those who were injured.

We stand together as a community, grieving and supporting one another in this incredibly difficult time.

“Our hearts are with the entire Kenwood Middle School and every member of our community grieving during this difficult time. We lift up every family, student, educator, and first responder in our thoughts and prayers, asking for comfort, strength, and hope as we come together to support one another and begin to heal. And we extend our gratitude to Carroll County and the surrounding communities’ emergency services for their swift response and support during this tragedy,” said Montgomery County Mayor, Wes Golden

“As we go about the course of our daily lives and responsibilities during this Holy Week on the calendar — in itself, a time for deep reflection, we do so with profound sadness and immeasurable grief for the two lives lost on Friday from Kenwood Middle School, the impact of injuries to others affected by the tragedy, and the permanent, emotional scars from these events for everyone close to, or affected by this event in every way,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“This week and beyond will be changed for all of us, and in such times, it is vital that we join hands in unity and peace, to support one another through encouragement and prayer,” Mayor Pitts said.