Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Pea Ridge Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Installation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and road closure on Pea Ridge Road beginning at 8:00am on Wednesday, April 1st, 2026, for water valve installation.
The water outage and low water pressure will affect the following streets.
- Pea Ridge Road (Tracy Lane to Covington Street)
- Glade Street
- Love Street
- Love Court
The intersection of Pea Ridge Road and Hayes Street will close to traffic during the work. Southbound traffic will detour to Sequoia Lane and northbound traffic will detour to Glade Street. Motorists should choose an alternate travel route when possible to avoid traffic delays and congestion at the worksite.
Utility construction crews anticipate the water valve work to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:30pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com