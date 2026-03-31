Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Pea Ridge Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Installation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and road closure on Pea Ridge Road beginning at 8:00am on Wednesday, April 1st, 2026, for water valve installation.

The water outage and low water pressure will affect the following streets.

Pea Ridge Road (Tracy Lane to Covington Street)

Glade Street

Love Street

Love Court

The intersection of Pea Ridge Road and Hayes Street will close to traffic during the work. Southbound traffic will detour to Sequoia Lane and northbound traffic will detour to Glade Street. Motorists should choose an alternate travel route when possible to avoid traffic delays and congestion at the worksite.

Utility construction crews anticipate the water valve work to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:30pm.