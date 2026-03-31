Clarksville Obituary: Joyce Lewin Dorner

Clarksville, TN – Joyce Lewin Dorner, age 72, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday, March 29th, 2026.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Friday, April 3rd, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Joyce entered this life on October 15th, 1953 in Camden, New Jersey to the late Martin Lewin Sr. and Lillian Bacon Lewin. Her childhood years were spent in Collingswood, NJ and her early adult years in Mount Laurel, NJ. Joyce was a devoted member of Grace Community Church, where she found strength and fellowship.
She cherished the tranquility of the beach and found great joy in spending time by the ocean. Vacationing with her family was especially meaningful to Joyce, as these moments allowed her to make special memories. Above all, Joyce valued her family dearly. She was known for her nurturing spirit, particularly in her devoted care for her grandchildren, who held a special place in her heart.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Lewin.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Joseph Dorner; daughters, Jennifer Iacono (Lou), and Jackie Harker; grandchildren, Dominic Iacono and SJ Harker; brother, Martin Lewin, Jr. (Nancy).
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com