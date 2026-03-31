Clarksville Obituary: Joyce Lewin Dorner

Clarksville, TN – Joyce Lewin Dorner, age 72, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday, March 29th, 2026.

The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Friday, April 3rd, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Joyce entered this life on October 15th, 1953 in Camden, New Jersey to the late Martin Lewin Sr. and Lillian Bacon Lewin. Her childhood years were spent in Collingswood, NJ and her early adult years in Mount Laurel, NJ. Joyce was a devoted member of Grace Community Church, where she found strength and fellowship.

She cherished the tranquility of the beach and found great joy in spending time by the ocean. Vacationing with her family was especially meaningful to Joyce, as these moments allowed her to make special memories. Above all, Joyce valued her family dearly. She was known for her nurturing spirit, particularly in her devoted care for her grandchildren, who held a special place in her heart.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Lewin.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Joseph Dorner; daughters, Jennifer Iacono (Lou), and Jackie Harker; grandchildren, Dominic Iacono and SJ Harker; brother, Martin Lewin, Jr. (Nancy).

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com