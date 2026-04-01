Clarksville Obituary: Penny Rebecca Work

Clarksville, TN – Penny Rebecca Work, passed away on March 29th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville in Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00pm on April 2nd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 4:00pm until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Penny entered this life on December 5th, 1972, in Fort Benning, Georgia, to the late SSG (Ret.) L.D. and Alice Rye Work.

A graduate of Northeast High School, Class of 1990, Penny pursued her career with dedication, working in the Maintenance Department at A.O Smith.

Penny had attended the new Providence Church of Christ and Community Church. She had a deep love for dogs, cherished her hobby of crocheting, and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Dallas Cowboys. Music was another source of joy for Penny, who was an avid listener of Kiss.

She is remembered fondly by her brother, Tony (Debbie) Work, Ronald (Mariann) Cutting; nephews Caleb Work, Benjamin Work, Ryan Cutting; niece Christy (Michael) Craig.

Condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com

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