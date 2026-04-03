APSU Track and Field Splits Week in Texas

San Marcos & Austin, TX – Senior Amani Sharif highlighted the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team’s trip to Texas State’s Bobcat Invite and Texas’ Texas Relays by winning the long jump, Friday, at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Sharif posted her second-best mark in the long jump this season with a 5.98-meter leap, matching her mark set last time out at Murray State’s Margaret Simmons Invite last weekend.

The Governors also set a pair of personal bests at Texas State’s event, with Denim Goddard finishing fourth in section B of the long jump with a 5.91-meter jump.

Senior Emma Tucker also had a PR in the shot put, finishing eighth with a 13.5-meter toss.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team returns to the Volunteer State next weekend when it competes in the Tennessee Invitational, Friday-Saturday, at the Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.