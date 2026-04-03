Clarksville Obituary: Lena Orgain

Clarksville, TN – Lena Orgain, age 95, of Clarksville passed away on April 1st, 2026. She was born on April 4th, 1930, in Palmyra, TN to the late Dr. Robert Lee Norris and Lena Smith Norris and was the youngest of eight children.

She attended grade school in a three-room schoolhouse in Hackberry, TN. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1948 where she met her future husband, Jimmy Orgain. She attended Austin Peay State College until her marriage to Jimmy in 1951.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and made all holidays special for her family with her delicious meals, her creative flair for decorating and flower arranging and her always present joie de vivre. She was a devoted member of Madison Street United Methodist Church, a past board member of Customs House Museum and the American Cancer Society, as well as an enthusiastic supporter of Austin Peay State University, The Roxy Regional Theatre, and Customs House Museum.

She was an avid reader and immensely enjoyed music ranging from hymns to classical to country. She and Jimmy traveled extensively abroad and in the U.S. after Jimmy’s retirement and she enjoyed many unforgettable trips with her good friend, the late Mary Harpel. As much as she loved to travel, her favorite place on earth was Clarksville.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; daughter, Ginger Orgain Keeley (John) of Nashville, TN; two sons, Jim Orgain (Lee Anne) and Bill Orgain (Becky) of Clarksville; grandchildren, Ashley Orgain Jackson, of Knoxville, TN, Hunter Orgain (Tina), of Clarksville, and Whitney Orgain Williams (Chris), of Brentwood, TN. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Addison Orgain, Zach Andress, Landon Jackson, Beckett Jackson, Greydon Williams, and Margot Williams.

Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Monday, April 6th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 12:00pm until the hour of service at the church.

Funeral Service will begin at 1:00pm on Tuesday, April 7th, 2026, at Madison Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Hunter Orgain, Zach Andress, Chris Williams, Phil Harpel, Bill Harpel, Bill Kimbrough, Jim Durrett, Rob Durrett, and Ted Young.

Memorial gifts may be made to Madison Street United Methodist Church or Customs House Museum.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com