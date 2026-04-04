Austin Peay State University Baseball Moves Into First-Place Tie with 12-9 Win Over Eastern Kentucky

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team won its third Atlantic Sun Conference series after coming away with a 12-9 victory over Eastern Kentucky to close out the weekend series, Saturday, at Turkey Hughes Field in Richmond, Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky jumped on the board first with a two-run second inning following an RBI double and a sacrifice fly from the Colonels. The Governors, however, responded in the top of the third, scoring a pair of runs themselves. Both Governor runs came from sacrifice flies from senior Zion Taylor and graduate Andres Matias.

The Colonels would get their runs back and retake the lead with a three-run third, but not before Austin Peay tied it up in the fourth with an RBI single to left from redshirt junior Paris Pridgen.

The Governors would take the lead for the first time in the game at the top of the fifth inning, which began with a bases-loaded wild pitch to score Matias. Freshman Houston Hebert then proceeded to foul off three straight two-strike pitches before doubling to left field to clear the bases and put the Governors up by a run. In the bottom of the fifth, Eastern Kentucky’s Khaleel Pratt homered to left center to tie the game.

Austin Peay State University would go on to score six more runs in the ballgame from the sixth inning on, with Taylor’s two-RBI single being the game-winning hit in the top of the seventh inning.

Senior Gavin Alveti picked up his first win of the season after throwing 1.1 innings and not allowing a run in his relief work.

Redshirt senior Jackson Hohensee earned his first save of the season in his two-inning relief appearance to close out the game. He allowed just one hit and struck out one batter.

Despite being hitless in the contest, redshirt junior Ray Velazquez set the single-game walks record after reaching base on balls five times in the contest.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team wraps up its nine-game road stretch with midweek action against the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech with a Tuesday, 6:00pm game at Bush Stadium in Cookeville, Tennessee.