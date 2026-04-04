Clarksville Obituary: Annetta Bernethia Allen

Clarksville, TN – Annetta Bernethia Allen, age 77, affectionately known as Ann, of Clarksville, TN, passed away in Brentwood, TN, Friday March 27th, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 25th, 1948, to the late Ruben Allen and Eureathia Jones.

At an early age, Ann accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and remained a faithful member of Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

She was educated in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

Ann departed this life on Friday, March 27th, 2026, when she answered God’s beckoning call to cease from her earthly labors and enter into eternal rest.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her devoted husband, Richard Allen; her only son, Larry (Malinda) Jones; her sisters, Joyce Acklin and April Moore; three grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved endlessly. She also leaves behind Peaches, her loving pet, who never left her side.

Ann loved spending time with her family and close friends. All who knew and loved her will deeply miss her presence and her beautiful, smiling face. The family sincerely appreciates all the love and support shown by her Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church family during her declining health. Your love helped keep a smile on her face during a difficult time.

Please join us in celebrating her life.

Funeral Services

11:00am

Saturday, April 11th, 2026

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church

Clarksville, Tennessee

Burial will follow at Concord Missionary Memorial Gardens in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Visitation

12:00pm until 7:00pm

Friday, April 10th, 2026

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

Clarksville, Tennessee

The family will be present from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

The repast will follow the burial at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Flowers may be sent to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com