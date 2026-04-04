Clarksville Obituary: Joy Kathryne McIntire

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Joy Kathryne McIntire, 89, of Clarksville, TN will be Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 10:00 AM until the hour of service.
She was born on February 27, 1937 in Clarksville, TN to Lloyd Norfleet and Odessa Slayden. She passed away on March 30, 2026. Joy was a lifelong member of Forest St. United Methodist Church. She spent her life at the heart of her family, serving as the lifelong primary caregiver for her son Lonnie with a quiet, unwavering strength, while always ensuring her two other sons felt the full measure of her devotion.
Her happiest moments were found in the simplicity of home, tending to her flowers until they bloomed or relaxing with her two Yorkies, Honeybun and Sadie, by her side.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Nathan McIntire and siblings, Don Norfleet and Sharon Willis. Joy is survived by her sons, Lonnie McIntire, David (Rachel) McIntire, and Vic McIntire, and granddaughter, Lacey McIntire, and neices and nephews, Heather Tucker, Stephanie Koziol, Angie Henderson, Jenny Ricks, Matt Norfleet, and Jeff Norfleet.
Please visit Joy’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com