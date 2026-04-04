Clarksville Obituary: Joy Kathryne McIntire

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Joy Kathryne McIntire, 89, of Clarksville, TN will be Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 10:00 AM until the hour of service.

She was born on February 27, 1937 in Clarksville, TN to Lloyd Norfleet and Odessa Slayden. She passed away on March 30, 2026. Joy was a lifelong member of Forest St. United Methodist Church. She spent her life at the heart of her family, serving as the lifelong primary caregiver for her son Lonnie with a quiet, unwavering strength, while always ensuring her two other sons felt the full measure of her devotion.

Her happiest moments were found in the simplicity of home, tending to her flowers until they bloomed or relaxing with her two Yorkies, Honeybun and Sadie, by her side.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Nathan McIntire and siblings, Don Norfleet and Sharon Willis. Joy is survived by her sons, Lonnie McIntire, David (Rachel) McIntire, and Vic McIntire, and granddaughter, Lacey McIntire, and neices and nephews, Heather Tucker, Stephanie Koziol, Angie Henderson, Jenny Ricks, Matt Norfleet, and Jeff Norfleet.

Please visit Joy’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.