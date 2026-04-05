APSU Men’s golf Head to Racer Intercollegiate for Regular Season Finale

Clarksville, TN – In its final event of the regular season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is set to compete at Murray State’s The Racer Intercollegiate, Monday and Tuesday, at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Belmont, Bradley, Chattanooga, Dayton, Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Morehead State, Murray State, North Dakota State, SIU Edwardsville, Southern Illinois, Southern Indiana, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin in the 14-team, 92—player field.

After leading the Governors with a fifth-place finish while competing as an individual at the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, Jack Dyer is first off the tee in the regular-season finale. Dyer has a 72.33 scoring average with two rounds in the 60s, four rounds at even or under par, and three counting scores in three rounds played while in the lineup.

After being the APSU Govs’ top finisher in the lineup at the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, Zach Olsen is next in line. Olsen has a 75.33 scoring average this season, with one round in the 60s, five rounds at even or under par, and 10 counting scores in 12 rounds played while in the lineup.

Coming off a season-best 19th-place finish at the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, Parker Elkins is next on the tee for head coach Easton Key. Elkins has played to a 75.05 average this season, with three rounds in the 60s and nine rounds at even or under par; he also has eight counting scores in 15 rounds played while in the lineup.

With a team-leading 71.08 scoring average this season, Patton Samuels is next on the tee for the Governors. Samuels also leads the Governors with nine rounds in the 60s, 15 rounds at even or under par, and 23 counting scores in 24 rounds played.

John Mark Mills rounds out the lineup for Austin Peay with a 74.04 scoring average. Mills has three rounds in the 60s, nine rounds at even or under par, and a counting score in 22-of-24 rounds played.

Jackson Wise, Grady Cox, and Will Swigart will all compete as individuals in the final tournament of the regular season. Wise has a 74.80 scoring average with six rounds at even or under par this season, while Cox has played to a 74.67 average with one round in the 60s and four rounds at even or under par. Finally, Swigart has posted an 80.83 scoring average in a pair of appearances this season.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Dayton, North Dakota State, and Tennessee Tech for the first two rounds of The Racer Intercollegiate, which begins on Monday with an 8:30am shotgun start. Scoreboard will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.