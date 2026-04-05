Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 5th–9th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a stretch of pleasant spring weather in the days ahead, featuring sunshine, mild temperatures, and gradually warming conditions through midweek.

Light winds and clear skies will dominate early in the forecast before clouds increase slightly heading into Wednesday night and beyond.

Sunday brings bright sunshine across the area, with afternoon highs reaching near 63 degrees. A steady northwest breeze between 5 and 15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph, will add a crisp feel to the otherwise comfortable conditions.

Conditions remain calm and quiet Sunday night, as clear skies settle in and temperatures dip to around 38 degrees. Winds from the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph will ease and become light out of the northwest later in the evening.

Plenty of sunshine continues Monday, with temperatures climbing slightly higher to near 68 degrees. Winds will stay light, beginning calm before shifting to the northwest around 5 mph during the afternoon hours.

The sky stays mostly clear Monday night, with overnight lows falling to around 42 degrees. A light north wind near 5 mph will keep conditions cool but comfortable.

Sunshine returns Tuesday again, although temperatures ease slightly with a high near 61 degrees. A northeast wind between 5 and 10 mph will bring a subtle cool-down compared to earlier in the week.

Tuesday night remains mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 40 degrees. Winds will shift to the east-northeast at around 5 mph, maintaining stable and quiet conditions.

A noticeable warm-up arrives on Wednesday, as mostly sunny skies help push highs to near 74 degrees. Winds will begin from the east at 5 to 10 mph before turning southerly later in the morning.

Cloud cover increases Wednesday night, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a warmer low around 51 degrees. A south-southeast wind between 5 and 10 mph will continue to draw in milder air.

Thursday keeps the warming trend going with mostly sunny skies and a high near 73 degrees, providing another pleasant spring day for the region.

Skies clear again Thursday night, with mostly clear conditions and a mild low around 54 degrees, marking one of the warmer nights of the week.

Overall, the Clarksville-Montgomery County area will enjoy a steady run of dry, seasonable weather with a gradual warming trend, making for ideal outdoor conditions before any potential changes later in the extended forecast.