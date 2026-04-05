Clarksville Obituary: Charlie William Morrow

Clarksville, TN – Charlie William Morrow, United States Army (Retired), lived a life defined by service, dedication, and commitment to family and country.

Born on June 20th, 1938, in Newtonsville, Ohio, Charlie established his home near Clarksville, Tennessee after several family and personal moves. He began his military career in November 1956, serving on active duty before transitioning to the reserves and returning to active service in 1962.

Over the course of his career, he rose through the ranks, earned his commission as an Infantry Officer in November 1966, advanced to Captain in November 1968, and later to Major in 1978.

Charlie served in a wide range of demanding and impactful roles, with assignments in the United States, Germany, and Vietnam. He worked as a Security Guard, Small Arms Instructor, Special Forces Demolition NCO, Psychological Operations Officer, Intelligence Officer, and Officer-in-Charge of Military Police units. His military career culminated in the SCORES (Studies, Concepts, and Operational Requirements Evaluation Studies) Division at the US Army Military Police School developing and advancing Army Military Police training and doctrine.

Throughout his military career, he demonstrated technical expertise and a deep sense of responsibility to his soldiers. Following his military career, he went back to farming after buying a farm in Slayden, TN. He also worked as a counselor for a women’s prison in Nashville, TN for a couple of years after selling the farm. After moving to Milford, OH he continued farming until he retired.

Charlie pursued education with the same commitment he brought to service. He earned a Bachelor’s of Science in History and Agriculture from Austin Peay State University and a Master of Arts Degree in Political Science from Jacksonville State University in addition to completing numerous military schools, including Quartermaster School, Special Forces and Demolitions training, Infantry Officer Candidate School, Vietnamese Language School, Psychological Operations School, and the Infantry Officers Advanced Course.

He leaves behind his three children—Morgan (Sonoko), Kimberly, and Clay—along with five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Those who knew Charlie will remember his steady leadership, quiet professionalism, and unwavering commitment to both his nation and his family. His legacy of service and integrity continues through all who knew him.